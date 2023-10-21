Beau Hossler is part of the field at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21. The par-70 course spans 7,079 yards and the purse available is $8,500,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Hossler at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to win the tournament this week.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Hossler has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 277 0 19 0 3 $2.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Hossler finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,304 yards) is 225 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 44 holes.

Hossler shot better than 52% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hossler had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Hossler's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average of 8.0.

At that most recent outing, Hossler's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Hossler finished the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

