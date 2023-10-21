The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Penguins were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues secured an upset victory in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they played as an underdog last season.

St. Louis had seven games last season as an underdog by +135 or longer, and went 2-5.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Blues have a 42.6% chance to win.

For St. Louis last season, 49 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.5.

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 260 (17th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 298 (27th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (24th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.

St. Louis allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the league.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

St. Louis had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, St. Louis had seven.

The 72.35% penalty-kill percentage of the Blues was 30th in the league.

The Blues won 48.5% of faceoffs, 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis' 11.1% shooting percentage was third in the league.

The Blues shut out their opponents four times.

