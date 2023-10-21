Carlota Ciganda will be among those playing the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Ciganda at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Ciganda Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Ciganda has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ciganda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ciganda has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Ciganda has finished in the top 10 once.

Ciganda will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -6 277 0 17 3 4 $1.1M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Ciganda finished 30th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,680-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Ciganda has played i the last year (6,595 yards) is 85 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda finished in the 11th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 66th percentile.

Ciganda shot better than 81% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Ciganda recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ciganda had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Ciganda had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that most recent tournament, Ciganda had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Ciganda finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ciganda recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

