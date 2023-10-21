When the Eastern Illinois Panthers match up with the Bryant Bulldogs at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Panthers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Eastern Illinois vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-14.4) 47.3 Eastern Illinois 31, Bryant 16

Week 8 OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight of Panthers games went over the point total.

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last year.

Panthers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 23.0 21.7 24.0 23.0 22.3 20.8 Bryant 24.2 28.2 29.7 21.0 18.7 35.3

