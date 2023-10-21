Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is a game to see for fans of Illinois college football on a Week 8 schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-12.5)
Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-10.5)
Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-3)
Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
