MVFC opponents meet when the Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FCS by totaling 35 points per game. The Penguins rank 55th on defense (25.7 points allowed per game). Things have been positive for Illinois State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 417.7 total yards per game (23rd-best) and ceding only 287.2 total yards per game (18th-best).

Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Illinois State Youngstown State 417.7 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (36th) 287.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.7 (34th) 191 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (28th) 226.7 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 1,290 passing yards, or 215 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.2% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 23.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Mason Blakemore has run for 428 yards on 54 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Cole Mueller has racked up 57 carries and totaled 240 yards with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has hauled in 479 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has put up a 304-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 29 targets.

Eddie Kasper's 22 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recorded 1,322 yards (220.3 ypg) on 103-of-146 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (13 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 483 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Dra Rushton has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 279 yards (46.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 413 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 32 receptions and two touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 309 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Max Tomczak's 19 receptions have yielded 290 yards and one touchdown.

