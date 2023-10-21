Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the game between the Youngstown State Penguins and Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Youngstown State (-9.6)
|57.0
|Youngstown State 33, Illinois State 24
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last year.
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins have posted two wins against the spread this year.
Redbirds vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Youngstown State
|35.0
|25.7
|43.7
|13.7
|26.3
|37.7
|Illinois State
|33.5
|16.0
|38.5
|16.0
|23.5
|16.0
