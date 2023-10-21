In the game between the Youngstown State Penguins and Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-9.6) 57.0 Youngstown State 33, Illinois State 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last year.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Redbirds vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 35.0 25.7 43.7 13.7 26.3 37.7 Illinois State 33.5 16.0 38.5 16.0 23.5 16.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.