The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten clash.

Wisconsin ranks 64th in total offense (398.7 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (335.2 yards allowed per game) this season. With 371.6 total yards per game on offense, Illinois ranks 84th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 101st, surrendering 398.4 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Illinois Wisconsin 371.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (86th) 398.4 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.2 (25th) 124.6 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (32nd) 247 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (87th) 14 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,576 yards on 138-of-218 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 201 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaden Feagin has collected 232 yards (on 43 attempts) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 546 receiving yards (78 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 catches on 71 targets with one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has 23 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 297 yards (42.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 29 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 237 yards.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 161 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 559 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (51 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has hauled in 30 receptions for 303 yards (50.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chimere Dike has put together a 272-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 28 targets.

Bryson Green's 15 catches have turned into 204 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.