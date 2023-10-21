The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). Illinois is a 2.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 40.5 points for this matchup.

Wisconsin is putting up 398.7 yards per game offensively this year (64th in the FBS), and is surrendering 335.2 yards per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 85th in the FBS (371.6 total yards per game) and 101st on the other side of the ball (398.4 total yards allowed per game).

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -2.5 -110 -110 40.5 -115 -105 -135 +110

Illinois Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini are gaining 340.7 yards per game (-83-worst in college football) and conceding 366 (63rd), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini are scoring 17.7 points per game (-86-worst in college football), and allowing 29.3 per game (-35-worst).

Illinois is 107th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (240.3 per game), and fourth-worst in passing yards given up (219.3).

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini have rushed for 100.3 yards per game (-89-worst in college football), and allowed 146.7 on the ground (11th-worst).

The Fighting Illini have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

Illinois has hit the over once in its past three games.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois is 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Illinois hase hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Illinois has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Illinois has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,576 yards (225.1 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 201 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaden Feagin has compiled 232 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 546 receiving yards on 42 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 23 passes and compiled 297 receiving yards (42.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Casey Washington has racked up 237 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) this season.

Seth Coleman paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 25 tackles.

Dylan Rosiek, Illinois' leading tackler, has 41 tackles and three TFL this year.

Xavier Scott leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles and three passes defended.

