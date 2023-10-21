Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Penguins on October 21?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jakub Vrana going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vrana 2022-23 stats and insights
- In nine of 25 games last season, Vrana scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- Vrana posted four goals on the power play.
- He posted a 17.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.8 shots per game.
Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.