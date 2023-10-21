Kansas State vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Big 12 action features the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup.
Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-6.5)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-6.5)
|59.5
|-250
|+198
Kansas State vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- TCU has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.
Kansas State & TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
