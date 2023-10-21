Held from October 19-21, Michael Kim is set to play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

Michael Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 27 -7 277 0 15 2 4 $1.8M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 199 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,278).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of competitors.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 77% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Kim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Kim's 15 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

At that last tournament, Kim's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Kim ended the Shriners Children's Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

