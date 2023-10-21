The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

On offense, Missouri ranks 37th in the FBS with 33.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 64th in points allowed (345.4 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored South Carolina ranks 67th in the FBS (29 points per game), and it is 107th on defense (31.3 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Missouri vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Missouri South Carolina 445.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.2 (82nd) 345.4 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.3 (97th) 140.7 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.8 (124th) 304.4 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (13th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 2,038 yards (291.1 ypg) on 154-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has racked up 648 yards on 114 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 62 times for 274 yards (39.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's leads his squad with 808 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 78 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 34 passes for 400 yards (57.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 22 catches for 302 yards, an average of 43.1 yards per game.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,724 yards (287.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 129 yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 64 times for 328 yards (54.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has collected 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 716 (119.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has totaled 214 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

O'Mega Blake's 12 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

