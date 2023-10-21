The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) have a Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Nebraska vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 25, Northwestern 20

Nebraska 25, Northwestern 20 Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Northwestern has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Wildcats have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+10.5)



Northwestern (+10.5) Nebraska is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Thus far in 2023 Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Nebraska vs. Northwestern matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) Four of Nebraska's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 41 points.

This season, every game Northwestern has played finished with a combined score over 41 points.

The total for the matchup of 41 equals the combined points per game averages for Nebraska (19 points per game) and Northwestern (22 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42.2 47 Implied Total AVG 27.7 29.7 25.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 42.3 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29 28 32 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.