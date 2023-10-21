The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will have Nelly Korda in the field from October 19-21 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,680-yard course, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Korda at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Korda Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nelly Korda Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Korda has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of her last 20 rounds played.

Korda has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five events, Korda has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

In her past five appearances, Korda has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Korda will try to continue her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 16 -8 274 1 14 5 9 $1.5M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Korda has played in the past year has been 101 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 86th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Korda was better than only 31% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Korda carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Korda did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Korda's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Korda's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Korda ended the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Korda had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

