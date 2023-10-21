The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Alexandrov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 28 games last season, Alexandrov scored -- but just one goal each time.

Alexandrov produced no points on the power play last season.

Alexandrov's shooting percentage last season was 10.7%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Penguins earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

