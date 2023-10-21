The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) have a MAC matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 29, Eastern Michigan 14

Northern Illinois 29, Eastern Michigan 14 Northern Illinois has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-2).

The Huskies have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Huskies have an 83.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-12.5)



Northern Illinois (-12.5) Northern Illinois has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 this year.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) This season, four of Northern Illinois' seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

This season, Eastern Michigan has played only one game with a combined score over 43.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 43.5 is 0.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Northern Illinois (24.9 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (19 points per game).

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 53.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.1 29.3 27.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 0-3-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 44.7 48.3 Implied Total AVG 27.8 25.3 30.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

