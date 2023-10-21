Best Bets & Odds for the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game – Saturday, October 21
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) have a MAC matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 29, Eastern Michigan 14
- Northern Illinois has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-2).
- The Huskies have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.
- Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Eagles have played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Huskies have an 83.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Northern Illinois (-12.5)
- Northern Illinois has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- This season, four of Northern Illinois' seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.
- This season, Eastern Michigan has played only one game with a combined score over 43.5 points.
- The total for the matchup of 43.5 is 0.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Northern Illinois (24.9 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (19 points per game).
Splits Tables
Northern Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|53.2
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|28.1
|29.3
|27.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|0-3-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|44.7
|48.3
|Implied Total AVG
|27.8
|25.3
|30.3
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.