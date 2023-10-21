The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

Northern Illinois ranks 90th in scoring offense (24.9 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game) this year. Eastern Michigan ranks 12th-worst in points per game (19), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 29th in the FBS with 19.4 points ceded per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Eastern Michigan 351.3 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.1 (132nd) 320.7 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (98th) 159.7 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 191.6 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (127th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,187 yards (169.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 105 times for 648 yards (92.6 per game), scoring five times.

Gavin Williams has racked up 197 yards on 48 carries, scoring three times.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 313 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has caught 11 passes for 211 yards (30.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Davis Patterson's 13 grabs have yielded 160 yards.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has racked up 952 yards on 57.3% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 119 yards with one score.

Jaylon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 340 yards, or 48.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Samson Evans has rushed for 331 yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's 295 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions on 49 targets with three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 186 yards (26.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

JB Mitchell III's 18 grabs (on 34 targets) have netted him 174 yards (24.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

