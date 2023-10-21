A pair of the country's toughest pass defenses battle when the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) take college football's ninth-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3), who have the No. 21 unit, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Huskies are major, 12.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-12.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-11.5) 45.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.