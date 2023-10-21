Our projection model predicts the Nebraska Cornhuskers will beat the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+10.5) Over (41) Nebraska 26, Northwestern 20

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Wildcats are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

Out of Wildcats four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total in Northwestern games this season is 2.6 more points than the point total of 41 in this outing.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

The Cornhuskers' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two Cornhuskers games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 41, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Nebraska games thus far this season.

Wildcats vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 19 21 23.3 23.3 14.7 18.7 Northwestern 22 27.3 27.8 25.5 10.5 31

