The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) host a Big Ten showdown against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

While Nebraska's defense ranks 44th with 21 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 12th-worst (19 points per game). In terms of points scored Northwestern ranks 108th in the FBS (22 points per game), and it is 80th on the other side of the ball (27.3 points allowed per contest).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Northwestern Nebraska 306.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.3 (113th) 362 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (14th) 103 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (19th) 203.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.8 (128th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 926 yards (154.3 yards per game) while completing 59% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 74 times for 299 yards (49.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Brendan Sullivan has collected 96 yards (on 31 carries) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in 327 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has collected 312 receiving yards (52 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Joseph Himon II's 10 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 631 yards (105.2 ypg) on 50-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 352 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has piled up 280 yards on 64 attempts, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's 219 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught eight passes for 176 yards (29.3 yards per game) this year.

Thomas Fidone II has compiled 12 catches for 157 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.