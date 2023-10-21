SEC foes meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ole Miss sports the 59th-ranked defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with 41.7 points per game. Auburn ranks 101st with 347.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 59th with 363.7 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Ole Miss Auburn 489.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (112th) 388.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (35th) 183.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (25th) 306 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (123rd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss so far this season. He has 1,638 passing yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 443 yards on 108 carries while finding paydirt six times. He's also caught 12 passes for 102 yards (17 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 catches for 536 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has put up a 390-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 40 targets.

Tre Harris has a total of 367 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has collected 218 yards (on 57 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jay Fair's 232 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 29 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 153 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' 19 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 106 yards and one touchdown.

