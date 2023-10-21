Looking at the schools in the Pac-12, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 8 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Washington

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

6-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 36-33 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Oregon

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 36-33 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Washington State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 44-6 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. Oregon State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

5. UCLA

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-2 | 9-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 36-24 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. USC

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 48-20 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. Utah

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1500

+1500 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 34-14 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. Arizona

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-3 | 4-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

9. Colorado

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-3 | 4-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Stanford

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 46-43 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

