Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

4-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 26-7 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Georgetown

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colgate

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 21-13 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

