The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Blues 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues posted a record of 10-7-17 in overtime games last season on their way to an overall mark of 37-38-7.

St. Louis picked up 26 points (11-3-4) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Blues registered only one goal in 10 games, and they picked up two points (1-9-0).

When St. Louis scored two goals last season, they amassed eight points (2-15-4 record).

The Blues scored three or more goals in 48 games, earning 71 points from those contests.

Last season St. Louis recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 35 points, with a record of 16-14-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, St. Louis posted a record of 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues were outshot by their opponents in 54 games last season, going 26-23-5 to register 57 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 4th 34.4 Shots 28.5 27th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Blues vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

