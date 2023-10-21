Sahith Theegala will play the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21 fresh off a victory at the Fortinet Championship.

Looking to place a wager on Theegala at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Theegala has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Theegala has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Theegala finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

This week Theegala is looking for his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Theegala will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -5 280 1 21 4 6 $6.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Theegala last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Theegala will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,348 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

His 3.78-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 98th percentile of the field.

Theegala shot better than 90% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Theegala recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Theegala did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Theegala's 13 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent competition, Theegala carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Theegala ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Theegala had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.