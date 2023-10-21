The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-6) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in a clash of MVFC foes.

North Dakota State owns the 38th-ranked defense this year (323.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 449.3 yards per game. Western Illinois has been sputtering on defense, ranking second-worst with 44.8 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, compiling 18.8 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Western Illinois North Dakota State 280.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (21st) 464.0 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.3 (32nd) 34.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (8th) 245.7 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.7 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey leads Western Illinois with 1,438 yards on 136-of-220 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has rushed 42 times for 145 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 103 yards.

Seth Glatz has rushed for 136 yards on 47 carries, while also catching six passes for 105 yards.

Jaylin Jackson's 373 receiving yards (62.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions on 29 targets with three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put up a 287-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 22 targets.

Donald McKinney's 18 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,111 yards, completing 76.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 309 yards (51.5 ypg) on 57 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cole Payton has collected 304 yards on 38 attempts, scoring six times.

Zach Mathis' team-leading 426 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

Eli Green has put together a 284-yard season so far, reeling in 15 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel's 17 catches are good enough for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

