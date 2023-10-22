Kansas City (5-1) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the column below.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 1.7 points on average in the first quarter.

So far this year, the Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in two games and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Chargers have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

In six games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the third quarter one time and won five times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In six games this season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' five games this year, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this year, the Chiefs have led after the first half five times and been knotted up after the first half one time.

The Chargers have led after the first half in three games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have won the second half in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second half.

Through five games this year, the Chargers have won the second half one time, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

