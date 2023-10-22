Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 7?
When Isiah Pacheco hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco has run for a team-high 387 yards on 87 attempts (64.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Pacheco also has 17 catches for 135 yards (22.5 per game).
- Pacheco has scored a rushing TD in three games (of six games played).
Isiah Pacheco Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.