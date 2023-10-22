When Isiah Pacheco hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has run for a team-high 387 yards on 87 attempts (64.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Pacheco also has 17 catches for 135 yards (22.5 per game).

Pacheco has scored a rushing TD in three games (of six games played).

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0

