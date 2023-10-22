Will Jerick McKinnon pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has taken seven carries for 21 yards (3.5 per game).

McKinnon also has 12 catches for 91 yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

In six games, McKinnon has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0

