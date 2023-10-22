Will Rashee Rice hit paydirt when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers come together in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Rice has 245 yards on 21 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 28 times, and puts up 40.8 yards receiving per contest.

Rice has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0

