SMU, Memphis, Week 9 AAC Football Power Rankings
Heading into Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC measures up to the competition.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. SMU
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win AAC: +210
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th
- Last Game: W 55-0 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: W 45-21 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Tulane
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win AAC: +140
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th
- Last Game: W 35-28 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. UTSA
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +525
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
- Last Game: W 36-10 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Rice
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +4500
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
- Last Game: W 42-10 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Navy
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: L 17-6 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
7. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +800
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd
- Last Game: L 36-10 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Charlotte
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
- Last Game: W 10-7 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. South Florida
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +9000
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
10. Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +5500
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th
- Last Game: L 42-10 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. North Texas
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
- Last Game: L 35-28 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. UAB
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
13. East Carolina
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
- Last Game: L 10-7 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Temple
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th
- Last Game: L 55-0 vs SMU
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
