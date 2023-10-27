The Vancouver Canucks host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Elias Pettersson, Robert Thomas and others in this matchup.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Thomas' one goal and four assists in six games for St. Louis add up to five total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Pettersson, who has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 19:52 per game.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 0 0 1

