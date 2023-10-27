The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play the Toronto Raptors (1-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 106 - Raptors 103

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.0)

Bulls (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (217.5)



Under (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 209.5

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 113.1 points per game and gave up 111.8 last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.

Last year, Chicago was 20th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and 15th in rebounds allowed (43.3).

At 24.5 assists per game last year, the Bulls were 20th in the NBA.

With 12.7 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced last season, Chicago was seventh and eighth in the league, respectively.

Last year the Bulls were second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and ranked 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

