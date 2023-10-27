How to Watch the Bulls vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) battle the Toronto Raptors (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and TSN.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 49.0% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.
- Chicago went 29-13 when it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 20th.
- Last year, the 113.1 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 1.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.4).
- Chicago had a 32-13 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bulls fared better when playing at home last season, posting 114.0 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively Chicago was better at home last year, allowing 111.2 points per game, compared to 112.5 on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bulls made 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.3) than in road games (10.6). However, they sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (35.7%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
