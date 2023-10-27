The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 124-104 loss to the Thunder (his most recent action) White put up 15 points and four assists.

We're going to examine White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the league.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per game last season, 10th in the NBA in that category.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.2.

The Raptors allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Coby White vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 23 7 0 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.