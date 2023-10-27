Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgewood High School at Sandwich High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27

6:50 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kaneland High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Senn High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Amundsen High School at Belvidere North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen Park High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook South High School at Barrington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Barrington, IL

Barrington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles West High School at Huntley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Huntley, IL

Huntley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argo Community High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoffman Estates High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Minooka Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Minooka, IL

Minooka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Lincolnshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Ignatius College Prep at Joliet West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockport Township High School at Maine South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28

12:40 PM CT on October 28 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28

12:50 PM CT on October 28 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hansberry College Prep at Byron High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Byron, IL

Byron, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Simeon High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Loyola Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lane Tech College Prep at South Elgin High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hill High School at Central High School - Camp Point

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 28

1:30 PM CT on October 28 Location: Camp Point, IL

Camp Point, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Carbondale, IL

Carbondale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Maine West High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28

3:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Walter Payton College Prep High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 28

4:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School