Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in DuPage County, Illinois this week.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

UIC College Prep High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at Whitney Young High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove South High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palatine High School at Neuqua Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Township High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Homewood-Flossmoor High School at York High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville North High School at Glenbard West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Chicago Community High School at Quincy Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneseo High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 28

5:30 PM CT on October 28 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Hersey High School