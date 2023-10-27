A pair of AAC teams square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 45.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 45.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Charlotte has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Florida Atlantic & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Florida Atlantic To Win the AAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 Charlotte To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

