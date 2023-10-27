Support your favorite local high school football team in Ford County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Scott County
  • Clark County
  • Madison County
  • Edgar County
  • Kendall County
  • Henry County
  • McHenry County
  • Shelby County
  • Greene County
  • Will County

    • Ford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Aurora Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Aurora, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.