If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

