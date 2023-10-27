Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Kendall County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Kendall County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Oswego High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.