Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lake County, Illinois this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Libertyville High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake Central High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fairfield Community High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Greenville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
