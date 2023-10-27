Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lake County, Illinois this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Libertyville High School at Cary Grove High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Cary, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oswego High School at Warren Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gurnee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crystal Lake Central High School at Lake Zurich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lake Zurich, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Carmel Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mundelein, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lyons Township High School at Stevenson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lincolnshire, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fairfield Community High School at Greenville High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Greenville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

