Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in McHenry County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Libertyville High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at Huntley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Huntley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake Central High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Nazareth Academy at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
