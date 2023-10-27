Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in McLean County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Argo Community High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School

    • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Downs, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School

    • Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Chatham, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Simeon High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Litchfield High School at Olympia High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Stanford, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Unity High School - Mendon at Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Bloomington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

