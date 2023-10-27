Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in McLean County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Argo Community High School at Normal Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argo Community High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on October 28

12:30 PM CT on October 28 Location: Downs, IL

Downs, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomington High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 12:40 PM CT on October 28

12:40 PM CT on October 28 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Simeon High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Litchfield High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Stanford, IL

Stanford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity High School - Mendon at Central Catholic High School