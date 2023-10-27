On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Robert Thomas going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

Thomas has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Thomas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

