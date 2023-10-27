This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Stark County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Stark County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Princeville High School at Stark County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Toulon, IL
    • Conference: Lincoln Trail
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

