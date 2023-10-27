Will County, Illinois has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Taft High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at Peoria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoffman Estates High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Ignatius College Prep at Joliet West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockport Township High School at Maine South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Plainfield North High School at Loyola Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at Morton High School - Morton