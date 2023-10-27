Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Will County, Illinois has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Taft High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Joliet, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoffman Estates High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Ignatius College Prep at Joliet West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Joliet, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Township High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Plainfield North High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Wilmette, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Morton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
