This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Winnebago County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Rockford, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Pecatonica, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Hononegah Community High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Rockton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockford Lutheran High School at Lena-Winslow High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Lena, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

