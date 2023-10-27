The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Woodford County, Illinois this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School