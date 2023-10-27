The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Woodford County, Illinois this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Menard County
  • Stark County
  • Stephenson County
  • Greene County
  • Henry County
  • Ford County
  • Kendall County
  • Shelby County
  • McLean County
  • Fayette County

    • Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School

    • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Downs, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.