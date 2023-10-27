Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Woodford County, Illinois this week, we've got what you need.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Eureka High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
